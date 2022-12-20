Left Menu

Australia will urge China to lift trade sanctions-foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 05:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 05:32 IST
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday she would push for trade sanctions to be lifted in her meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as Canberra looks to repair strained diplomatic relations with Beijing.

"Many of the hard issues in the relationship will take time to resolve in our interests," Wong said during a media briefing before leaving for China. Wong is expected to meet Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday, the first visit by an Australian minister since 2019 and the first formal talks in Beijing between the two nations' top diplomats since 2018.

