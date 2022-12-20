New Zealand’s Fourth National Action Plan publiced

New Zealand's Fourth National Action Plan under the Open Government Partnership was made public today.

"Open government is about strengthening democracy, building trust and improving wellbeing. This Fourth Plan includes commitments that are designed to bring positive change for the people in New Zealand," Chris Hipkins said.

The plan contains eight key commitments that have been developed in partnership with a range of people, communities, civil society organisations, Public Service agency officials and the Expert Advisory Panel members, and agreed to by Cabinet. These are:

Adopt a community engagement tool

Research deliberative processes for community engagement

Establish an inclusive, multi-channel approach to the delivery of government information and services.

Design and implement a National Counter Fraud and Corruption Strategy

Increase transparency of beneficial ownership of companies and limited partnerships

Improve Government Procurement Transparency

Strengthen scrutiny of Official Information Act exemption clauses in legislation

Improve transparency and accountability of algorithm use across government

"Open government is an opportunity for members of the public to influence public policy and to improve the transparency of government. It's important that we continue to embrace the challenge to do better in fostering transparency, accountability and inclusion, and improve how government serves its people and communities.

"The commitments in this National Action Plan reflect the input and views of the public and civil society and the desire for government and non-government to work together to improve the lives of New Zealanders.

"They relate directly to issues raised during public consultation. I would like to thank people for providing their views and insights. While it's not always possible to have full agreement on all issues, I welcome any input that challenges us to be better."

New Zealand is a member of the Open Government Partnership, an agreement between 77 member nations to create more transparency and public participation in government – and to use new technologies to make governments more open and accountable.

Member nations undertake a new set of commitments through a National Action Plan every two years. While one Action Plan is being implemented, the next Action Plan is developed.

