Police vehicles in Dushyant Chautala's cavalcade collide with each other, one injured
Two police vehicles, which were part of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's cavalcade, met with an accident on the Hisar-Sirsa Highway, police said on Tuesday. A bodyguard sustained injuries.
They said all others, including Chautala, were safe.
The deputy chief minister was travelling from Hisar to Sirsa on Monday night when the accident took place due to dense fog, the police said.
They said the driver of a police vehicle of the cavalcade suddenly had to apply the brakes when another vehicle ahead of it slowed down due to poor visibility, causing a collision.
