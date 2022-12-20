Left Menu

Official arrested over discrepancies in house allotment

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-12-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 14:00 IST
An officer of the Rasda Nagar Palika Parishad has been arrested for alleged discrepancies in allotment of houses, police said on Tuesday.

Rajendra Prasad, posted as executive officer of the Nagar Palika Parishad Rasda, was arrested on Monday in connection with a case registered against him by the Chandauli police, they said.

Prasad, who was posted as the executive officer in Chandauli in 2011-12, allegedly committed discrepancies in the allotment of house to the poor under the Kanshi Ram Housing scheme, the police said.

An FIR was lodged against him at the Chandauli police station on January 24, 2011 under relevant sections of the IPC, including 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), following a court order, they said.

The district administration had termed the allotment of 40 houses done by Prasad illegal and cancelled them.

