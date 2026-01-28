Left Menu

Controversial Shooting of ICU Nurse Alex Pretti Sparks National Outcry

The fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis has ignited national controversy. Initial claims by Trump officials that Pretti brandished a gun were contradicted by video evidence. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's preliminary review has clarified initial events but left questions unanswered, spurring public debate.

Updated: 28-01-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:59 IST
In a case that has stirred nationwide debate, the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by U.S. immigration agents was initially surrounded by claims of his aggressive actions. However, a preliminary review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed discrepancies with these allegations, notably omitting claims of him drawing a firearm.

The review from the Department of Homeland Security highlighted an incident where Pretti, 37, was approached by federal officers and subsequently shot, following a refusal to vacate the street. These events were portrayed with conflicting narratives by Trump administration officials, who labeled Pretti as a 'domestic terrorist,' claims that found no backing in the shared video evidence.

This preliminary assessment was shared with Congress as part of standard transparency protocols. The review has intensified scrutiny of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement strategies and raised questions about the actions and preparedness of involved officers. As the investigation continues, the shooting remains a contentious public issue.

