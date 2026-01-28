Left Menu

Morocco's Nador West Med Port: A New Gateway to Economic Growth

Morocco's Nador West Med Port is set to operate in the fourth quarter of this year. With a capacity of 5 million containers expandable to 12 million, it features breakwaters, quays, power stations, an LNG terminal, and a hydrocarbons terminal, attracting significant private investment.

Rabat | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:59 IST
Morocco is poised to enhance its Mediterranean trade capabilities with the launch of its second deepwater port, Nador West Med, in the year's final quarter. The announcement from the royal palace indicates ambitions to mirror the success of Tanger Med, Africa's largest port.

The $5.6 billion facility will debut with an impressive setup, boasting an annual capacity of 5 million containers, with expansion potential to 12 million. This venture underscores Morocco's commitment to advancing its infrastructure under the leadership of King Mohammed VI.

Nador West Med will not only feature essential infrastructure like 5.4 km of breakwaters and 4 km of quays but also includes Morocco's first liquefied natural gas terminal and a hydrocarbons terminal. The development further attracts substantial private investment, amounting to 20 billion dirhams.

