J&K: 3 of family feared drowned as car plunges into Chenab river in Doda

Three members of a family were feared drowned after their car skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at 5.30 am on the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway in Gadsu near Pul Doda, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said Manjeet Singh, his wife Soniya Singh, and daughter Sukhwinder, residents of Bhadarwah, were travelling in the vehicle.

Personnel from police, Army, State Disaster Response Force, Chenab Rescuers and local volunteers are at the spot and a rescue operation is underway to trace the trio.

