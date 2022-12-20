Left Menu

J&K: 3 of family feared drowned as car plunges into Chenab river in Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:03 IST
J&K: 3 of family feared drowned as car plunges into Chenab river in Doda
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were feared drowned after their car skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at 5.30 am on the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway in Gadsu near Pul Doda, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said Manjeet Singh, his wife Soniya Singh, and daughter Sukhwinder, residents of Bhadarwah, were travelling in the vehicle.

Personnel from police, Army, State Disaster Response Force, Chenab Rescuers and local volunteers are at the spot and a rescue operation is underway to trace the trio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022