Left Menu

Farmers remove police barricades to join protest against distillery in Punjab's Ferozepur

Farmers owing allegiance to various farm bodies Tuesday forced their way through police barricades to reach the site of a protest against a distillery and ethanol plant in Mansurwal village here.Villagers under the banner of the Sanjha Zira Morcha have been protesting in front of the plant for the past five months, demanding that the distillery be shut down as it was allegedly polluting underground water and causing air pollution.Farmers joined the protest on Monday.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:45 IST
Farmers remove police barricades to join protest against distillery in Punjab's Ferozepur
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers owing allegiance to various farm bodies Tuesday forced their way through police barricades to reach the site of a protest against a distillery and ethanol plant in Mansurwal village here.

Villagers under the banner of the Sanjha Zira Morcha have been protesting in front of the plant for the past five months, demanding that the distillery be shut down as it was allegedly polluting underground water and causing air pollution.

Farmers joined the protest on Monday. The situation turned tense on Tuesday when farmers removed the barricades put up by the police on a road in the village leading to the protest site. Some farmers on a jeep tried to head towards the protest site, but were stopped by buses that police parked in the middle of the road.

Police, however, were not preventing anyone from reaching the 'dharna' site from the main road.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur on Monday warned that any person who tries to disturb law and order by obstructing government officials on duty or through objectional posts on social media will be dealt with a firm hand.

''The police are here to ensure compliance with the high court order. The protestors can carry on with their 'dharna' but we have to ensure safe passage for the plant workers inside the factory as per court directive and anyone who interrupts in this process, shall be dealt with under the law,'' the SSP had said.

A heavy police force has been deployed at the plant site. The Punjab and Haryana High court had directed that protesters should be shifted 300 meters from the present spot.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had on Saturday reached out to the agitators, assuring them that their concerns will be addressed.

He had assured the protesters that their interests would be protected and added that special fact-finding committees comprising experts from various fields will be set up in this regard. However, protesters stuck to their demand of shutting down the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022