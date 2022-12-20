Left Menu

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:48 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

EU foreign 7policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran's support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"Necessary meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations," Borrell tweeted ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan.

"Stressed need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran. Agreed we must keep communication open and restore JCPOA on basis of Vienna negotiations."

