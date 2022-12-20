Left Menu

Two workers die in Ludhiana steel factory boiler blast

Two workers died in a boiler blast in a steel factory in Ludhiana districts Doraha city, police said on Tuesday. The injured workers were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed, said police.Four other workers also sustained injuries in the blast that took place in the factor on Rampur road. An investigation into the reasons for the blast is underway, police said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:36 IST
Two workers die in Ludhiana steel factory boiler blast
Two workers died in a boiler blast in a steel factory in Ludhiana district's Doraha city, police said on Tuesday. The injured workers were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed, said police.

Four other workers also sustained injuries in the blast that took place in the factor on Rampur road. An investigation into the reasons for the blast is underway, police said.

