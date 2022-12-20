U.S. says seeing "conflicting" views in Russia on a renewed Ukraine counter offensive

There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a counteroffensive in Ukraine, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday, but reiterated that Washington would continue its support of Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out.

"Certainly there are some (within Russia) who I think would want to pursue offensives in Ukraine. There are others who have real questions about the capacity for Russia to actually do that," a senior State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhniy, told The Economist last week that Russia was preparing 200,000 fresh troops for a major offensive that could come from the east, south or even from Belarus as early as January, but more likely in spring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)