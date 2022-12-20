G20 task force of finance and health begins work on India's global health priorities for 2023

The joint finance and health task force under India's G20 Presidency on Tuesday began working on the draft plan designed around New Delhi's global health priorities for the year ahead.

The first meeting of the task force, held in virtual mode on Tuesday afternoon, was co-chaired by Italy and Indonesia and attended by finance and health representatives from G20 and invited countries as well as international organizations. India had listed health emergencies, prevention and preparedness, and response; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with focus on availability and access to safe, effective, and affordable medical countermeasures; and digital health innovation and solutions to aid universal health coverage as its priorities for the G20 Presidency.

“The Task Force Secretariat worked with the Indian Presidency and co-chairs Italy and Indonesia to draft the work plan for 2023 and beyond, which was designed around the Indian Presidency's Global Health Priorities for 2023,” an official statement said.

The work plan was presented for adoption during the meeting, it said.

It noted that the Bali Leaders' Declaration 2022 extended the mandate of the task force to continue the collaborations between ''Finance and Health Ministries for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response''.

The meeting enabled discussions on the mandates specified by the Bali Leaders' Declaration, it said.

The members expressed commitment to the task force's mandate of contributing to strengthening global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and working with the secretariat and the co-chairs on achieving the deliverables for 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)