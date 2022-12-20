Left Menu

Courier-turned-thief held with switch knife in Gulabi Bagh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:57 IST
A 35-year-old delivery man-turned-thief was arrested from north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area with a switchblade knife on him, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Ravi Bajaj, a resident of Paharganj, they said.

A police patrol had got a call Sunday night saying that a man was seen lurking around with a knife near Veer Banda Bairagi Marg in Gulabi Bagh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The team rushed to the spot and apprehended a suspicious-looking man who was found to have a knife on him, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Bajaj revealed that he had bought the knife for Rs 400 from an unknown person he’d met around the Filmistan area around two weeks ago. He said he had been using the knife to threaten people and rob them, police said.

On Sunday too, he was lurking around looking for a target, they said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Bajaj was previously involved in two incidents of theft registered in Kashmere Gate Police Station, they said.

He used to work as a delivery man for an e-commerce company, but fell in bad company and took to drugs, police added.

