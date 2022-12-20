Punjab assembly speaker-led delegation visits MCD headquarters in Delhi

A delegation led by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and were apprised about the solid waste management system of the city, officials said.

They also met Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

''A delegation led by Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Sardar Kultar Singh Sandhwan today visited MCD headquarters,'' the MCD said in a statement.

During the meeting, the commissioner apprised them about the solid waste management system of the city, waste-to-energy plant and its benefits, officials said.

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Member of Rajya Sabha; divisional commissioner, Faridkot Division (Punjab) and deputy commissioner of Faridkot and other senior officials of Punjab government were part of the delegation, it said.

After the meeting, the delegation visited a compost plant facility located in Rajinder Nagar. They also visited the waste-to-energy plant at Narela-Bawana. The plant has a capacity to process 1300 metric tonnes of waste per day. This facility recovers energy from the municipal solid waste received, the MCD said.

