Amit Shah Leads Rajya Sabha Debate on 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and Its Legacy

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah initiated a historic special discussion in the Rajya Sabha to commemorate 150 years of India’s national song, Vande Mataram. In a detailed and impassioned address, he reflected on the song’s legacy—from its origins in 1875 to its role in India’s freedom movement, and its continued relevance in nation-building during India’s Amrit Kaal.

Shri Shah said the need to understand, honour, and internalise Vande Mataram existed when it was written, remained during the freedom struggle, continues today, and will persist even in 2047, when India aims to become a truly developed nation. He described it as an immortal creation that awakens devotion, duty, and dedication to Mother India.

Vande Mataram: A Song That Fuelled India’s Freedom Movement

The Home Minister recounted that Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and first made public on 7 November 1875, became the proclamation of freedom, the battle cry of revolutionaries, and the soul of India’s struggle against colonial rule.

He said:

Freedom fighters uttered Vande Mataram as their last words before martyrdom.

The song inspired sages, thinkers, revolutionaries, and the masses alike.

Despite bans, floggings, and jail sentences, the song spread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, igniting national consciousness.

He recalled Sri Aurobindo’s belief that Vande Mataram was the “mantra of India’s rebirth”, shaping the spirit of resistance and cultural nationalism.

Cultural Nationalism and the Idea of Bharat Mata

Shri Shah said India is unique in the world because its borders have been defined not by politics but by culture. He highlighted that Bankim Chandra revived India’s ancient idea of Bharat Mata—the embodiment of:

Durga’s valour,

Lakshmi’s abundance, and

Saraswati’s wisdom.

The song describes the land as:

Fruitful, prosperous, and blessed

Adorned with flowers and rivers

A divine mother deserving reverence

He said this spiritual imagery rekindled pride and awakened a nation that had forgotten its inner strength during centuries of slavery.

Historical Milestones Linked to Vande Mataram

Shah outlined major moments from India’s history connected to the nation song:

1896 – Rabindranath Tagore first sang it at a Congress session.

1905 – Sarala Devi Chaudhurani sang the full version at the Varanasi Congress.

1936 Berlin Olympics – India’s hockey team sang Vande Mataram before winning gold.

1947 – Pandit Omkarnath Thakur sang it on All India Radio on Independence morning.

1950 – Constituent Assembly declared it the National Song with equal honour to the National Anthem.

The Minister recalled that in 1992, after efforts by MP Ram Naik and support from L.K. Advani, Parliament resumed the practice of singing Vande Mataram.

Resistance, Controversy, and the Politics of Appeasement

Shri Shah said that attempts to avoid or oppose Vande Mataram are not new. He claimed:

In 1925, during the golden jubilee of the song, political appeasement led to “dividing” Vande Mataram, which he said contributed to national fragmentation and later partition.

During the Emergency (1975–77), people who sang Vande Mataram were jailed, newspapers censored, and even popular voices like Kishore Kumar were banned from AIR.

He criticised the principal opposition party for “historical disrespect” toward the song, claiming their leaders were absent even during Parliamentary discussions.

Government’s Grand Celebration of 150 Years of Vande Mataram

Shri Shah outlined the government’s major initiatives to commemorate the anniversary:

Entire year dedicated to 150 years of Vande Mataram (Cabinet approval on 1 Oct 2025).

Campaign launched by PM Modi on 7 Nov 2025 with floral tributes to Bharat Mata.

Four phases of celebrations (Nov 2025–Nov 2026).

Release of a commemorative coin and stamp.

Musical presentation “Vande Mataram – Naad Ekam Roop Anekam” by 75 musicians.

Mass singing of Vande Mataram across India on 7 November.

District-level and tehsil-level exhibitions, digital outreach to crores.

Special programming on AIR, Doordarshan, FM channels, and cultural events in embassies.

Tree plantation drives, murals along highways, and LED displays at railway stations and airports.

Production of 25 short films on Vande Mataram and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Link to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and India’s Future Vision

Shah connected the celebration to:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which honoured unsung heroes

The period from 75 to 100 years of independence, defined by PM Modi as Amrit Kaal

India’s resolve to become the world’s leading nation by 2047

He said the coincidence of Vande Mataram completing 150 years during Amrit Kaal is symbolic of the nation’s renewed patriotic energy.

“Vande Mataram Will Never Become Irrelevant”—A Call to the Nation

Shri Amit Shah declared that the song remains as relevant today as during the freedom struggle. He urged Parliamentarians: