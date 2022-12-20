Left Menu

House burgled in west Delhi; Cash, jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore stolen

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house and decamped with cash and jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore in west Delhis Nihal Vihar, police said on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer Harendra Kumar Singh said, We received information regarding the incident and a case of burglary has been registered. A special team has been formed to investigate the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house and decamped with cash and jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place early on Saturday. No arrests have been made in the case so far. The family members claimed that the cost of the articles stolen was worth over Rs 1 crore. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, ''We received information regarding the incident and a case of burglary has been registered.'' A special team has been formed to investigate the case. CCTV footage from the area is being checked to get clues about the accused, the police said. The police said the victims claimed that they had fallen unconscious after the accused sprayed some substance. Investigation is underway and all claims are being verified. The accused had allegedly searched all the cupboards and beds, they said. Griraj Kishor Sharma, the owner of the house, said, ''I was sleeping in another house when I received a call from my elder son regarding the burglary. I rushed to the spot and saw that the whole house had been ransacked.'' Sharma alleged that the police initially did not cooperate with them. However, they later met with the deputy commissioner who assured appropriate action.

