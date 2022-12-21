Left Menu

Half-burnt body of man found in Bulandshahr

A half-burnt body of a 28-year-old man was found in Siyana Police Station area here, police said on Wednesday. According to Circle Officer CO Siyana, Vandana Sharma, the man was identified as Abhishek alias Sonu.Abhishek from Vaira Firozpur and his body was identified by his father Shyamveer and uncle Ramveer.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 21-12-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 11:36 IST
Half-burnt body of man found in Bulandshahr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A half-burnt body of a 28-year-old man was found in Siyana Police Station area here, police said on Wednesday. According to Circle Officer (CO) Siyana, Vandana Sharma, the man was identified as Abhishek alias Sonu.

Abhishek from Vaira Firozpur and his body was identified by his father Shyamveer and uncle Ramveer. His family says that Abhishek had left his house on December 16 with two people.

A case of murder has been booked in the matter and three police teams have been deployed to nab the culprits, the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022