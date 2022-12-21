Left Menu

Panchayat officer suspended for demanding bribe in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 21-12-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 12:15 IST
Panchayat officer suspended for demanding bribe in UP's Ballia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A village development officer was suspended after a video of him demanding bribes surfaced on social media, a senior official said on Wednesday.

A video of Village Development Officer Ram Bhuvan Prasad, posted in Hathaudi Gram Panchayat of Chilkahar Kshetra Panchayat, had surfaced online on Friday. The video purportedly showed Prasad asking for a bribe of Rs 50,000 for giving some documents, District Development Officer Rajit Ram Mishra said.

Prasad was suspended on Tuesday with immediate effect, he said.

Praveen Jeet, BDO Rasda, has been made the inquiry officer of this case, he said.

Mishra said that Prasad has been attached to the Bansdih Kshetra Panchayat for further disciplinary action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022