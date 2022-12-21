40 UPSC aspirants detained for protesting in Rajendra Nagar, later released

Police detained around 40 UPSC aspirants who were protesting in central Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar with a demand to be allowed more attempts in the civil services exams, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

A group of 60 to 70 aspirants had assembled at Bada Bazaar, Old Rajender Nagar (near Thalassery restaurant), around 7 pm Tuesday with banners and posters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The group had applied for permission to protest, but it was rejected, the DCP said.

The protesters were raising slogans against the department of personnel and training and were asked to disperse from the spot, Chauhan said. According to police, when the protesters refused to budge and were seen to be preparing to pitch a tent there settling with mattresses etc in front of the media, additional force was called in to remove them.

The agitators were held at Rajender Nagar Police Station under 65 Delhi Police Act and were later released, Chauhan said. The central Delhi locality is a hub of UPSC coaching centres and accommodates hundreds of aspirants.

