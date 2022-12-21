Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia's armed forces
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:48 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine.
In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military.
He also said Russia needed to take special note of the importance of drones in the 10-month conflict and said Russia's hypersonic Sarmat missile - dubbed "Satan II" would be ready for deployment in the near future.
