NIA may take up case of conspiracy to hurl grenades in Hyderabad: Top cop

The case relating to the arrest of three persons for allegedly conspiring to hurl grenades on public gatherings, currently being investigated by Hyderabad police, may be taken up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a top police official said on Wednesday.

In October this year, the city police had arrested one Abdul Zahed and two others for allegedly planning to carry out terror activities in the city and recovered four hand grenades from their possession.

Police had then said Zahed, a resident of Malakpet here, who was involved in several terror-related cases in the city in the past, revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again, conspired to cause terror acts including blasts and lone-wolf attacks in Hyderabad to create terror among the minds of common public.

According to police, Zahed had received the hand grenades from his Pakistan-based handlers. He was planning to hurl these hand grenades targeting public gatherings through his group members, and cause terror and communal tension in the city, police had said.

''Since there are national implications in this case, we have involved NIA... There is a possibility of NIA taking up this case finally,'' Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand told reporters here.

Another senior police official said this case is in investigation stage and witnesses have been examined.

''Recently, about 10 hawala transactions were identified and we are examining it. Once it is done, we will file chargesheet,'' the official said.

On the status of the case against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam, police said a chargesheet is being prepared.

''Recently, we have received the prosecution permission. We have got the FSL reports and now the chargesheet is being prepared,'' the official said adding the FSL result (pertaining to voice sample of the legislator) was positive.

Raja Singh, MLA from Goshamahal here, who was arrested in August this year in connection with the case, had secured bail.

On the overall crime rate in Hyderabad city, Anand said so far this year 22,060 cases were registered as against 21,998 as compared to the previous year.

The Hyderabad police chief said during this year, 2,524 cases were registered for crime against women as against 2,652 last year.

With regard to POCSO cases, the official said 350 cases were booked this year as against 399 cases in the previous year.

However, the cyber crime cases went up this year with 2,249 registered so far this year as against 2,066 cases last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)