Left Menu

TTE molests German woman, suspended

A 25-year-old German woman was allegedly molested by a travelling ticket examiner of the Indian Railways, an official said.The accused travelling ticket examiner TTE, identified as Vishal Singh Shekhawat, has already been suspended, he added.The German woman lodged a complaint about the alleged molestation on the Railways online portal. The Railways administration forwarded her complaint to the Jaipur GRP and the TTE was suspended, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 21:55 IST
TTE molests German woman, suspended
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old German woman was allegedly molested by a travelling ticket examiner of the Indian Railways, an official said.

The accused travelling ticket examiner (TTE), identified as Vishal Singh Shekhawat, has already been suspended, he added.

The German woman lodged a complaint about the alleged molestation on the Railways' online portal. The Railways administration forwarded her complaint to the Jaipur GRP and the TTE was suspended, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra said. The incident occurred when the woman was travelling from Jaipur to Ajmer on December 13. She filed the complaint on December 16, Jaipur GRP SHO Sampat Raj said. On the basis of the letter by the Railways administration, the accused TTE is being interrogated by registering a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, Raj said.

He added that the German woman, who was travelling in the general compartment, alleged that the TTE molested her on the pretext of upgrading her seat to the AC coach.

Raj said the woman recorded her statement before the magistrate on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022