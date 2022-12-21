Left Menu

Telangana CM attends Christmas celebrations organised by state govt

Observing that Telangana has taken giant strides in development during the last seven years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday called for achieving similar progress in the entire country.Rao, who attended Christmas celebrations organised by the state government said Telangana has achieved rapid progress in the last seven years as seen in per capita income touching Rs 2.75 lakh.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:39 IST
Telangana CM attends Christmas celebrations organised by state govt
  • Country:
  • India

Observing that Telangana has taken giant strides in development during the last seven years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday called for achieving similar progress in the entire country.

Rao, who attended Christmas celebrations organised by the state government said Telangana has achieved rapid progress in the last seven years as seen in per capita income touching Rs 2.75 lakh. This is well above many big states.

The progress made by Telangana should be achieved in the entire country, he said, appealing that all should become partners in the endeavour to realise the noble objective.

''The way we achieved separate state with the slogan of 'Jai Telangana' and put it on the path of progress, we should dedicate ourselves, on the occasion of Christmas, to build a great India with the slogan of 'Jai Bharat'. I seek your support and blessings for it,'' he said.

He also said Telangana is the only state in the country which organises all festivals on a large scale without discrimination of caste, religion or sect, the Chief Minister said and added that ''Definitely, this will set a good example for the nation.'' PTI SJR KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022