Left Menu

Delhi: One stabbed to death in Badarpur area

The third one is a juvenile, police said The accused were arrested near a liquor shop at Molarband Extension bypass road and the weapon of offence, a knife, has been recovered from them, the officer said.The deceased Keshav had a criminal history.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 00:49 IST
Delhi: One stabbed to death in Badarpur area
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by three persons in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Wednesday. Keshav, a resident of Tajpur Pahadi, Badarpur was stabbed on Tuesday night. He was declared brought dead at AIIMS trauma centre, a senior police officer said. The CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot behind Shiv Mandir, Puran Camp, Tajpur Pahadi were scrutinised.

Three suspected persons were captured in the CCTV footage and two of them were identified as Vickey (23) and Kohinoor (23), the officer said. The third one is a juvenile, police said The accused were arrested near a liquor shop at Molarband Extension bypass road and the weapon of offence, a knife, has been recovered from them, the officer said.

The deceased Keshav had a criminal history. He was involved in four cases of robbery, snatching and Arms Act, police said. Both the accused Kohinoor and Vicky have also criminal history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global
4
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022