UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
The U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years on Wednesday to demand an end to violence and urge the military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 15-member council has long been split on how to deal with the Myanmar crisis with China and Russia arguing against strong action. They both abstained from the vote on Wednesday, along with India. The remaining 12 members voted in favor.
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 01:40 IST
The U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years on Wednesday to demand an end to violence and urge the military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The 15-member council has long been split on how to deal with the Myanmar crisis with China and Russia arguing against strong action. They both abstained from the vote on Wednesday, along with India. The remaining 12 members voted in favor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India is world's largest democracy, home to great diversity of faiths: US
Australia activates security apparatus after concern over 'anti-India elements'
Russian G20 Sherpa praises India for putting 'women-led development' as key priority
India exploring options to minimise impact on its students' education: Amb Kamboj
India logged 166 new coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 4,255 from 4,345: Govt.