IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-12-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 11:36 IST
Two IEDs, suspected to be planted by Maoists, were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off about the presence of top Maoist leaders such as Mihir Besra, Anal 'da', Asim Mandal and Pramod Mishra, security forces were searching a forest in the Kolhan core area on Wednesday, they said.
In course of the operation, two IEDs weighing 5 kg each were found in the forest near Rengrahatu village in the Tonto police station area, they added.
A bomb disposal squad defused the IEDs at the spot.
