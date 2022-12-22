Left Menu

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-12-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 11:36 IST
IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two IEDs, suspected to be planted by Maoists, were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of top Maoist leaders such as Mihir Besra, Anal 'da', Asim Mandal and Pramod Mishra, security forces were searching a forest in the Kolhan core area on Wednesday, they said.

In course of the operation, two IEDs weighing 5 kg each were found in the forest near Rengrahatu village in the Tonto police station area, they added.

A bomb disposal squad defused the IEDs at the spot.

