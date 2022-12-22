NCB arrests leading psychiatrist in Jaipur

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a leading psychiatrist here for his alleged involvement in an illegal drug stocking and sales network, an official said on Thursday.

According to the state's Drug Department, Dr Anil Tambi was found to be involved in the matter where some drugs were procured and sold without proper monitoring, Drug Controller Ajay Phatak said.

A few days ago, an NCB team conducted a search operation in Jaipur to verify the inputs they had received. Following this, the authorities on Wednesday arrested Tambi to further investigate the matter.

Tambi was found to be violating the rules concerning the commercial use of psychotropic medicines. Drug department had conducted searches at various drug stores on Wednesday and found that about 1400 vials of anti-allergic medicine Avil were sold without proper billing, Phatak said.

He informed that Avil injections are administered by doctors and health staff.

During the search operation at Tambi's residence, the team found banned drugs being sold over the counter. It was found that the medicines were sold above the maximum retail price at the medical store. The team raided the store and then searched the doctor's house in the vicinity, Pathak said. It is alleged that banned psychotropic medicines were found at the doctor's house in large quantities, he said.

