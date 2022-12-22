Left Menu

Maha: BJP MLA seeks 'narco test' on Aaditya in connection with Rajput, Salian deaths

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-12-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 16:36 IST
Maha: BJP MLA seeks 'narco test' on Aaditya in connection with Rajput, Salian deaths
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday sought a ''narco test'' on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian based on the allegations levelled by Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale of the Eknath Shinde faction.

Questioning why Thackeray's name cropped up every time the deaths of Rajput and the latter's former manager Disha Salian were discussed, Rane said the allegations of Shewale must be taken seriously as he was close to the Thackeray family for a long time.

A ''narco test'' (narcoanalysis test) must be carried out on Aaditya Thackeray so that the truth about their deaths comes out, Rane told the media outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

