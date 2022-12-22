US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as economic data renews rate hike worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as fresh data underscored strength in the U.S. economy and aggravated concerns over the Federal Reserve's continued policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.13 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 33,233.35. The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.18 points, or 0.65%, at 3,853.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 161.50 points, or 1.51%, to 10550.10 at the opening bell.

