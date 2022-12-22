Brazil's Silveira says Lula yet to offer him mines and energy ministry

Brazilian Senator Alexandre Silveira said on Thursday that President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had not yet invited him to be his mines and energy minister.

His remarks in an interview with Reuters came after a member of the transition team said the decision to appoint him had been made. Silveira added he was willing to accept any position Lula offers him.

