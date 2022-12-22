Left Menu

Former European Parliament VP Kaili remains in custody amid corruption investigation - prosecutors

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 23:26 IST
Former European Parliament VP Kaili remains in custody amid corruption investigation - prosecutors

A Belgian judge ruled on Thursday that European lawmaker Eva Kaili will remain in custody for another month as an investigations continue into corruption charges in a graft case involving World Cup host Qatar, Belgian prosecutors said.

Kaili, who was stripped of her role as European Parliament Vice President over the case earlier this month, can appeal the decision within 24 hours.

She has denied any wrongdoing and previously stated through her lawyer that she is innocent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022