North Korea denies media report it offered munitions to Russia -KCNA
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 02:51 IST
North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it offered munitions to Russia, saying arms transaction has "never happened" between the two countries, the North's official KCNA reported on Friday.
"The Japanese media's false report that the DPRK offered munitions to Russia is the most absurd red herring, which is not worth any comment or interpretation," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by the KCNA.
