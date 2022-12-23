China says domestic production of medical supplies is sufficient

China's domestic production of medical supplies is expanding and is generally sufficient, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The epidemic prevention and control situation in China is generally predictable and controllable, said Mao Ning at a regular press briefing, remarking on a question on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying China has not asked it for vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)