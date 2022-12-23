Delhi court allows police to obtain voice sample of Poonawala
A Delhi court allowed on Friday the city police's application to obtain voice sample of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of brutally killing her girlfriend in Delhi's Mehrauli and dismembering her body.
The voice sample test will be conducted on Monday morning at the CBI headquarters, the court said.
