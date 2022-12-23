Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of 16 Army soldiers in Sikkim road accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed anguish over the death of army soldiers in a road accident in Sikkim and said the injured have been provided with every possible assistance.Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers JCOs were killed in a road accident when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Sikkim.Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:20 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed anguish over the death of army soldiers in a road accident in Sikkim and said the injured have been provided with every possible assistance.

Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Sikkim.

''Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest,'' Shah tweeted.

