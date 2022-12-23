Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of 16 Army soldiers in Sikkim road accident
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed anguish over the death of army soldiers in a road accident in Sikkim and said the injured have been provided with every possible assistance.Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers JCOs were killed in a road accident when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Sikkim.Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed anguish over the death of army soldiers in a road accident in Sikkim and said the injured have been provided with every possible assistance.
Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Sikkim.
''Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest,'' Shah tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Union Home
- Sikkim
- Amit Shah
- Sixteen Army
- Shah
ALSO READ
Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid
Palestinians: Israeli army kills 3 in West Bank raid
U.S. Army awards contracts to raise artillery shell production capacity
Russian opposition figure found guilty of "fake information" about army - agencies
Pakistan President Alvi asks politicians to cash in on Army’s 'apolitical' stance