Three children drown in pond in Odisha’s Kendrapara

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:00 IST
Three children drown in pond in Odisha’s Kendrapara
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three minor children Friday drowned when they slipped into a pond at a village in Kendrapara district. The local people later fished out the bodies, a police officer said. The incident happened at Bagapatia village when the boys, in the age group of 10-11, were taking a bath in the pond when they accidentally slipped into the water body at around 1 pm. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

