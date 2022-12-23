Three children drown in pond in Odisha’s Kendrapara
The local people later fished out the bodies, a police officer said. The incident happened at Bagapatia village when the boys, in the age group of 10-11, were taking a bath in the pond when they accidentally slipped into the water body at around 1 pm. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:00 IST
