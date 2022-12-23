Three children drown in pond in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Three minor children Friday drowned when they slipped into a pond at a village in Kendrapara district. The local people later fished out the bodies, a police officer said. The incident happened at Bagapatia village when the boys, in the age group of 10-11, were taking a bath in the pond when they accidentally slipped into the water body at around 1 pm. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)