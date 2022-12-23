Travel agents’ advertisements for jobs outside India should be scrutinised: Satnam Singh Chahal

Advertisements published by travel agents in India for jobs in foreign countries should be scrutinised amid rising cases of youths falling prey to cartels involved in human trafficking and illegal immigration, said Satnam Singh Chahal executive director of US-based North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) said. Hundreds of youths from Punjab try to migrate to other countries, especially in the west, for better job avenues and many of them end up in the clutches of illegal immigration and travel agents, who charge them between Rs 20 to 50 lakh and dupe them by dumping them in other countries, he said.

Chahal said unscrupulous travel agents operating from the USA, New Delhi and different cities of Punjab are minting money from shady deals. Such a scrutiny is essential to check whether the agent has a valid authorisation to advertise the employment opportunities and and their validity in that country, he said.

The scrutiny should be undertaken by the protector of emigrants' offices and police separately, Chahal said.

Rampant violation of human rights of illegal migrants in transit and destination countries is a cause for concern and requires action on part of the transit and destination countries.

Chahal further said that there is a need to create a database which can be helpful in making assessments about irregular migration, a network of intermediaries, modus operandi, the profile of victims and other such aspects. This is more than unfortunate that more than twenty young boys are still missing while crossing the Mexico-US Border, he said. He said that one main agent, involved in illegal immigration from Punjab to the United States via Bahamas island, is behind bars in the States.

While expressing his concern about human trafficking, Chahal said that the well-oiled human trafficking network and business, involving the ferrying of thousands of Punjabis to North America, was alive and kicking in Punjab.

Chahal said although Punjab Assembly passed two laws in 2010 and 2012 to stop this, due to lack of will power of our system these laws are meaningless in Punjab. Therefore, this kind of illegal human smuggling business is flourishing in Punjab under the nose of our system.

