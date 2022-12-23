Left Menu

CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:43 IST
The CBI has arrested former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the group in 2012, officials said Friday.

The CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

It is alleged that Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, they said.

It was alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank, the CBI had said in a statement after filing of the FIR in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

