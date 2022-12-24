Al Qaeda releases video it claims is narrated by leader al-Zawahiri who was believed dead -SITE

Al Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri who was believed to have been killed in a U.S. raid in August 2022, SITE intelligence group said on Friday.

The recording was undated and the transcript did not clearly point towards a time frame for when it could have been made.

