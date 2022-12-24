Left Menu

Maha: Two held for theft of valuables worth more than Rs 5 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 14:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing valuables worth more than Rs 5 lakh Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The theft had taken place on December 17 when some unidentified persons broke into a house and stole cash and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 5 lakh, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade, of Crime Unit I, Kashimira said.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 454 (housebreaking) 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered with Navghar police station.

Based on the CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused who were from Kurla area of neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

At least 115 gm of gold jewellery worth Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 1.53 lakh cash were recovered from the accused, he added.

