Maha: Candidate defeated in gram panchayat polls threatens villagers with sword

Angered by his defeat in the recent gram panchayat polls, a 45-year-old man allegedly threatened residents of a village by brandishing a sword in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Saturday. A video of the incident, which took place in Khamkhed village in Patur taluka of Akola on Friday, has surfaced on social media, an official said.

The accused had contested the elections to become a member of the gram panchayat, but did not get elected, he said. Upset about the loss, the accused went around the village brandishing a sword and threatened and verbally abused the villagers, the official said. Members of the accused man's family had been elected to the gram panchayat since the last 30 years and this was a sudden loss, he said. Based on a complaint, the police registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against the accused who is absconding, the official said.

