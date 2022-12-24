Left Menu

Body of man found alongside rail tracks in UP's Sultanpur

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. According to police, Arif, the youngest of four brothers, left his house in the morning for a cricket match.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 24-12-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 16:02 IST
Body of man found alongside rail tracks in UP's Sultanpur
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The decapitated body of a 20-year-old man was recovered beside railway tracks in this district, police said on Saturday.

The body was found in Kurebhar police station area on Friday, they said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation.

Station house officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Yadav said, ''The decapitated body of Arif was recovered near the rail track. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.'' According to police, Arif, the youngest of four brothers, left his house in the morning for a cricket match. His family members started searching for him when he did not return by evening and approached police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022