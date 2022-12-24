Body of man found alongside rail tracks in UP's Sultanpur

The decapitated body of a 20-year-old man was recovered beside railway tracks in this district, police said on Saturday.

The body was found in Kurebhar police station area on Friday, they said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation.

Station house officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Yadav said, ''The decapitated body of Arif was recovered near the rail track. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.'' According to police, Arif, the youngest of four brothers, left his house in the morning for a cricket match. His family members started searching for him when he did not return by evening and approached police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)