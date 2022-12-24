Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Charred remains of missing RTI activist found in forest; four arrested for murder

Charred skeletal remains of a missing Right to Information RTI activist have been found in the forest in Chhattisgarhs Kabirdham district and four persons have been arrested for the alleged murder, police said on Saturday.The accused also buried the victims motorcycle to conceal the offence, they said.Vivek Chaubey 32, an RTI activist who also worked as a journalist for a local newspaper, left his home in Kawardha town on November 12 and did not return.

PTI | Kawardha | Updated: 24-12-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 21:43 IST
Chhattisgarh: Charred remains of missing RTI activist found in forest; four arrested for murder
  • Country:
  • India

Charred skeletal remains of a missing Right to Information (RTI) activist have been found in the forest in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district and four persons have been arrested for the alleged murder, police said on Saturday.

The accused also buried the victim's motorcycle to conceal the offence, they said.

Vivek Chaubey (32), an RTI activist who also worked as a journalist for a local newspaper, left his home in Kawardha town on November 12 and did not return. A missing person complaint was registered on November 16 at the local police station, Kabirdham district Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said.

Chaubey had been last seen heading towards Kundapani village, so police launched a search for him in that area. A cash reward was also announced for information about him, the SP said.

The area is close to the Maoist-hit region along the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border. ''In the meanwhile, the sarpanch of Bokkarkhar village, now one of the accused, also announced a cash reward for information about Chaubey, which made police suspicious,'' the SP said.

Subsequently, based on a tip-off, fully burnt skeletal remains were recovered in the forest near Kundapani. Forensic tests confirmed that it belonged to an adult male, Singh said.

During interrogation, the Sarpanch and his three associates confessed to have committed the murder following which they were arrested on Friday, he said.

“In his statement, the accused sarpanch said Chaubey was with him till late on November 12 night. An argument broke out between them, following which he hit Chaubey on the head with a stick, leading to his death,” the SP said.

“The four accused then took the body into the jungle and burnt it using wood. They also dismantled the victim's motorcycle in three parts and buried it in the forest and kept his mobile phone with them,'' Singh added.

They also tried to mislead police by making calls from Chaubey's phone from different places to make it look like he was alive and on the move, the senior official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022