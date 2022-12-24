Action against habitual criminals among Rajasthan Police's 10 priorities for 2023

The Rajasthan Police has set its 10 priorities for the new year under which emphasis will be on effective action against habitual criminals and organised gangs.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra has released the priorities of the police in two categories. Five priorities each have been fixed for both categories, a spokesperson said.

Keeping these priorities topmost, the department will work next year. Guidelines will be issued to police officers of all ranges, districts and units to work according to priorities. At the beginning of every year, the Rajasthan Police set its priorities. After this, throughout the year, the police department works keeping these priorities in mind.

For 2023, time-bound disposal of crimes against women, children and weaker sections and search for missing children along with organised gangs, strict preventive action against hardcore criminals, prevention and control of cyber crimes and better traffic management have been given special attention. According to the spokesperson, among the crime prevention priorities of the Rajasthan Police for the year 2023, strengthening criminal intelligence, effective action and control against history-sheeters, hardcore/habitual criminals and organised gangs is on the top. On the other hand, strict preventive and punitive action has been kept against the smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons, the spokesperson said.

Whereas, the administrative priorities include improving the image of the police in the general public, treating the complainants in a better manner and making effective use of the reception rooms.

