Left Menu

Brazilian anti-bomb police carry out operation near capital's airport

Brazil's federal police bomb squad are carrying out an operation prompted by reports of a suspected explosive artifact found near the airport of Brasilia, the capital city, according to future justice minister Flavio Dino. We will have official information soon," Dino said. "Expert examinations of the artifact, as well as investigations, are being carried out by the Civil Police of the Federal District," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 00:12 IST
Brazilian anti-bomb police carry out operation near capital's airport

Brazil's federal police bomb squad are carrying out an operation prompted by reports of a suspected explosive artifact found near the airport of Brasilia, the capital city, according to future justice minister Flavio Dino. Dino, who will soon begin his position as part of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, is overseeing the operation and said on Twitter that Lula's transition team is following the incident.

Lula will be sworn in as president on Jan 1. "We are following developments on alleged explosive artifact found in Brasilia on Saturday morning. We will have official information soon," Dino said.

"Expert examinations of the artifact, as well as investigations, are being carried out by the Civil Police of the Federal District," he added. The federal police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
ReelStar Launches an On-the-spot NFT Creation Zone at The Great Indian Sneaker Festival

ReelStar Launches an On-the-spot NFT Creation Zone at The Great Indian Sneak...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022