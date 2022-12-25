Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-12-2022 16:37 IST
Huge desperation on Pakistani side to infiltrate terrorists, smuggle war-like stores into Kashmir: Army officer
There is huge desperation on the Pakistani side to either infiltrate terrorists or smuggle war-like stores into Kashmir as the number of ultras and arms and ammunition was at an all-time low in the Valley, a senior Army official said on Friday.

He said such manoeuvres were seen when the situation was near normal in Kashmir.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuria made these remarks while addressing reporters in Baramulla after security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Halanga area of Uri in the north Kashmir district.

"The situation is near normal in Kashmir valley as the number of terrorists and the availability of war-like stores is at an all-time low. So, there is a huge desperation from the other side to either infiltrate terrorists or smuggle war-like stores," he said.

Security forces keep getting such reports on a regular basis and whether it was an attempt by terrorists or smugglers to get war-like stores cannot be said, the Army officer said, referring to the recovery of the weapons.

"We are still following up the leads and certain details cannot be shared, but a movement close to the launchpads was picked up. Probably, they (terrorists) panicked and left the war-like stores behind and withdrew to that side," he said.

Maj Gen Chandpuria said there have been attempts on the border not only of infiltration but also of smuggling war-like stores and drugs in the past as well.

"There are some areas like this one where we have houses ahead of the LoC fence, closer to the LoC, and because of the movement of the people right to the LoC, such attempts are reported from time to time," he said.

He said based on the intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies over a period of two weeks about infiltration attempts and dumping of war-like stores by terrorists in the Hathlanga area of Rampur Sector, multiple ambushes and search operations were conducted since fortnight along the LoC.

On Friday, a search operation was launched in the general area of Hathlanga Nala which lasted for eight hours and concluded with the recovery of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores, the Army officer added.

He said the recoveries include eight AK-74 rifles, 24 AK-74 rifle magazines, 560 7.62mm AK-74 live ammunition, 12 .30mm Chinese pistol, 24 Chinese pistol magazines, 244 .30mm pistol live ammunition, nine Chinese hand grenades, five Pakistani-origin hand grenades, 81 balloons with "I Love Pakistan" marking on them, and five synthetic gunny nags with Pakistani marking.

In this sector, this year, in about 6-8 operations along the LoC or close to the LoC, 14 AK rifles, 20 pistols, one M16 rifle, 76 hand grenades, 1226 AK rounds, 484 9mm rounds, 15 kg of drugs and 10 more suspicious narcotics packets have been recovered, the Army officer said.

