Man escapes unhurt in militant attack

A man escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne militants shot at him in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, officials said. The militants fired three pistol rounds at Waseem Ahmad Wani (27), resident of Heerpora area of Shopian, the officials said. They said all the three rounds missed Wani and he escaped unhurt. Wani runs a YouTube news channel in Shopian, the officials added.

