Pastor arrested in UP's Rampur for attempt to lure people to convert
A pastor was arrested in the neighbouring Rampur district for allegedly inciting some people belonging to a Scheduled Caste to convert to Christianity, police said on Monday.
Pastor Paulus Masih was arrested late Sunday night based on a complaint that he was allegedly trying to lure people of Sohna village under the Patwai police station limits to convert on the occasion of Christmas, they said.
A case has been registered under sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, police officials said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said SHO, Patwai, Harendra Yadav arrested the priest on a complaint by Rajeev Yadav of the same village.
