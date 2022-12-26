Man held for killing roommate in southwest Delhi

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his roommate after an altercation broke out between them in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused -- Binay Lama, a resident of Tinsukia district of Assam -- was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, they said.

According to police, on December 12, one Resham Kumar (22) was declared as brought dead by the doctors at Safdarjung Hospital. During enquiry, it was known that abrasion wounds were there on his face and neck, they added.

The post-mortem report revealed the cause of the death as "asphyxia consequent upon manual throttling and smothering", police said.

Subsequently, a murder case was registered at Kishangarh police station, they added said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said on the basis of manual, electronic surveillance and CCTV footage, one suspect, Binay Lama, was identified. During the course of investigation, a team was sent to Tinsukia, Assam and he was arrested from Hawai Pather, Lekhapani there, he added.

Investigation further revealed that one Sunder Sharma, deceased Kumar and accused Lama were living together at a rented house in Kishangarh here, the DCP said.

''It was disclosed that Lama used to work as a housekeeping in Chennai. He came to Delhi on December 6 in search of a job. Here, he came in contact with Resham Kumar and was residing with the victim for the last three-four days. An altercation broke out between them and he (Lama) under the influence of liquor smothered him (Kumar),'' he added.

Clothes worn by Lama and other articles at the time of the crime have been recovered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)