Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Drone hits bomber base in Russia, Ukrainian cities attacked

Moscow said on Monday its forces had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to a long-range bomber base deep inside Russia, while Ukraine said the Russians had unleashed heavy artillery barrages on its cities in the past 24 hours.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-12-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 17:29 IST
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Drone hits bomber base in Russia, Ukrainian cities attacked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Moscow said on Monday its forces had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to a long-range bomber base deep inside Russia, while Ukraine said the Russians had unleashed heavy artillery barrages on its cities in the past 24 hours. FIGHTING

* Ukraine's military said dozens of towns in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzia regions had been shelled. In the Kherson region, Russian forces were shelling populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River, the military added. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. * The Russian defence ministry said three air force personnel had been killed when a Ukrainian drone was shot down near Russia's Engels air base, hundreds of kilometres (miles) from the Ukraine frontlines, but no planes were damaged.

* Russia's FSB security service said that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying on Sunday to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, and he blamed Ukraine and its Western allies for failing to engage in talks.

QUOTES "Russia has lost everything it could this year ... I know darkness will not prevent us from leading the occupiers to new defeats," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an evening video address on Christmas Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022